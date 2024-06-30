Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1835 "Krakow" (Poland, Free City of Cracow)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1835 "Krakow" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Cracow Reverse 1 Zloty 1835 "Krakow" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Cracow

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,873)
  • Weight 3,104 g
  • Pure silver (0,0871 oz) 2,7098 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 20,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Free City of Cracow
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1835
  • Mint Vienna
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (316)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1835 "Krakow". This silver coin from the times of Free City of Cracow struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2681 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 7,600. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (3)
  • CNG (1)
  • COINSNET (4)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GGN (17)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (8)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Marciniak (25)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Niemczyk (35)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numedux (5)
  • Numimarket (8)
  • Numis Poland (3)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • Rauch (5)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (14)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • Stary Sklep (5)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Tempus (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • WCN (82)
  • WDA - MiM (12)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (25)
  • Wu-eL (2)
Poland 1 Zloty 1835 "Krakow" at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
247 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Poland 1 Zloty 1835 "Krakow" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1835 "Krakow" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1835 "Krakow" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1835 "Krakow" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1835 "Krakow" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1835 "Krakow" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1835 "Krakow" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1835 "Krakow" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1835 "Krakow" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1835 "Krakow" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1835 "Krakow" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1835 "Krakow" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1835 "Krakow" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1835 "Krakow" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1835 "Krakow" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1835 "Krakow" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1835 "Krakow" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1835 "Krakow" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1835 "Krakow" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1835 "Krakow" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1835 "Krakow" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1835 "Krakow" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1835 "Krakow" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1835 "Krakow" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1835 "Krakow" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1835 "Krakow" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1835 "Krakow" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1835 "Krakow" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1835 "Krakow" at auction Numis Poland - December 6, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1835 "Krakow" at auction Numis Poland - December 6, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1835 "Krakow" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1835 "Krakow" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1835 "Krakow", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Free City of Cracow Coins of Poland in 1835 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Zloty Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search