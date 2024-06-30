Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty 1835 "Krakow" (Poland, Free City of Cracow)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,873)
- Weight 3,104 g
- Pure silver (0,0871 oz) 2,7098 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 20,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Free City of Cracow
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1835
- Mint Vienna
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (316)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1835 "Krakow". This silver coin from the times of Free City of Cracow struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2681 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 7,600. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
247 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1835 "Krakow", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
