Pattern 3 Grosze 1835 "Krakow" (Poland, Free City of Cracow)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 7,59 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Free City of Cracow
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1835
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 3 Grosze 1835 "Krakow". This copper coin from the times of Free City of Cracow struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 494 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2017.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2620 $
Price in auction currency 10500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
1002 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date February 28, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Grosze 1835 "Krakow", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
