Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 3 Grosze 1835 "Krakow" (Poland, Free City of Cracow)

Obverse Pattern 3 Grosze 1835 "Krakow" - Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Cracow Reverse Pattern 3 Grosze 1835 "Krakow" - Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Cracow

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 7,59 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Free City of Cracow
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1835
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 3 Grosze 1835 "Krakow". This copper coin from the times of Free City of Cracow struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 494 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Janas (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WCN (10)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2620 $
Price in auction currency 10500 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
1002 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Janas - March 10, 2018
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Janas - March 10, 2018
Seller Janas
Date March 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction London Coins - February 28, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date February 28, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1835 "Krakow", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

