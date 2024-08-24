Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern coins 3 Grosze of Free City of Cracow - Poland

type-coin
type-coin

3 Grosze 1835 Pattern

Krakow
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1835 0 31
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Free City of Cracow All Polish coins Polish coins 3 Grosze Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search