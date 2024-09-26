Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Antique counterfeit 2 Zlote 1835 W "Krakow". Lead (Poland, Free City of Cracow)

Variety: Lead

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Lead
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Free City of Cracow
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1835
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Antique counterfeit 2 Zlote 1835 "Krakow" with mark W. Lead. This lead coin from the times of Free City of Cracow. The record price belongs to the lot 300 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,250. Bidding took place May 22, 1993.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date May 22, 1993
Condition VF
Selling price
1250 zł
Price in auction currency 1250 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1835 W "Krakow" (Antique counterfeit) at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland 2 Zlote 1835 W "Krakow" (Antique counterfeit) at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1835 "Krakow", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Free City of Cracow Coins of Poland in 1835 All Polish coins Polish lead coins Polish coins 2 Zlote Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search