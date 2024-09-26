Antique counterfeit 2 Zlote 1835 W "Krakow". Lead (Poland, Free City of Cracow)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Antique counterfeit 2 Zlote 1835 "Krakow" with mark W. Lead. This lead coin from the times of Free City of Cracow. The record price belongs to the lot 300 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,250. Bidding took place May 22, 1993.

