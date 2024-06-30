10 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" (Poland, Free City of Cracow)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1835 "Krakow". This silver coin from the times of Free City of Cracow struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34196 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,468. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.

