Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" (Poland, Free City of Cracow)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,191)
- Weight 2,899 g
- Pure silver (0,0178 oz) 0,5537 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 150,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Free City of Cracow
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1835
- Mint Vienna
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (181)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1835 "Krakow". This silver coin from the times of Free City of Cracow struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34196 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,468. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Groszy 1835 "Krakow", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
