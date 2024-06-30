Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" (Poland, Free City of Cracow)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Cracow Reverse 10 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Cracow

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,191)
  • Weight 2,899 g
  • Pure silver (0,0178 oz) 0,5537 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 150,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Free City of Cracow
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1835
  • Mint Vienna
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (181)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1835 "Krakow". This silver coin from the times of Free City of Cracow struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34196 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,468. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • Bereska (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (3)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Empire (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GGN (12)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Marciniak (22)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Niemczyk (21)
  • Numimarket (7)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (6)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (38)
  • WDA - MiM (10)
  • Wójcicki (16)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Wójcicki - May 26, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Wójcicki - May 26, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1835 "Krakow", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Free City of Cracow Coins of Poland in 1835 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 10 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search