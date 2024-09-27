Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Circulation coins 10 Groszy of Free City of Cracow - Poland

type-coin
type-coin

10 Groszy 1835

Krakow
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1835 150,000 0 181
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Free City of Cracow All Polish coins Polish coins 10 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search