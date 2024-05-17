Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1835 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1835 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 1 Grosz 1835 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1835 with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7877 sold at the Heritage Auctions Europe auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place May 17, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (2)
Poland 1 Grosz 1835 MW at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2391 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller WCN
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1835 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1835 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1835 MW at auction Numedux - March 13, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1835 MW at auction Numedux - March 13, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date March 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1835 MW at auction Numedux - November 10, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1835 MW at auction Numedux - November 10, 2018
Seller Numedux
Date November 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

