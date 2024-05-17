1 Grosz 1835 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1835 with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7877 sold at the Heritage Auctions Europe auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place May 17, 2024.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (3) F (1)