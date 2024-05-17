Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1835 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,9 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1835
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1835 with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7877 sold at the Heritage Auctions Europe auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place May 17, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Numedux (2)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (2)
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2391 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search