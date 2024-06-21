Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" (Poland, Free City of Cracow)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Cracow Reverse 5 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Cracow

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,191)
  • Weight 1,45 g
  • Pure silver (0,0089 oz) 0,2769 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 180,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Free City of Cracow
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1835
  • Mint Vienna
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (221)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1835 "Krakow". This silver coin from the times of Free City of Cracow struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 551 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place December 2, 2006.

Service
Poland 5 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 725 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1835 "Krakow", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

