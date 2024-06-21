Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" (Poland, Free City of Cracow)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,191)
- Weight 1,45 g
- Pure silver (0,0089 oz) 0,2769 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 180,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Free City of Cracow
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1835
- Mint Vienna
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (221)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1835 "Krakow". This silver coin from the times of Free City of Cracow struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 551 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place December 2, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (3)
- COINSNET (4)
- GGN (18)
- Heritage (5)
- Höhn (3)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Karbownik (1)
- Künker (5)
- Marciniak (20)
- Monnaies d'Antan (3)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (22)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (7)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numision (1)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (3)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (11)
- Savoca Numismatik (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stary Sklep (6)
- Tempus (1)
- WAG (3)
- WCN (71)
- WDA - MiM (10)
- Wójcicki (7)
- Wu-eL (2)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 725 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Groszy 1835 "Krakow", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search