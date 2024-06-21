5 Groszy 1835 "Krakow" (Poland, Free City of Cracow)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1835 "Krakow". This silver coin from the times of Free City of Cracow struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 551 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place December 2, 2006.

Сondition UNC (99) AU (9) XF (59) VF (33) F (3) No grade (18) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (1) MS65 (9) MS64 (15) MS63 (10) MS62 (12) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (40) PCGS (13)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (3)

COINSNET (4)

GGN (18)

Heritage (5)

Höhn (3)

Imperial Coin (1)

Karbownik (1)

Künker (5)

Marciniak (20)

Monnaies d'Antan (3)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Niemczyk (22)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (7)

Numis Poland (1)

Numision (1)

PDA & PGN (1)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (3)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)

Rare Coins (1)

Rauch (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

Rzeszowski DA (11)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

SINCONA (1)

Stary Sklep (6)

Tempus (1)

WAG (3)

WCN (71)

WDA - MiM (10)

Wójcicki (7)

Wu-eL (2)