Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1835 MW "Straight tail" (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1835 MW "Straight tail" - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 3 Grosze 1835 MW "Straight tail" - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 184,846

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1835 "Straight tail" with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
547 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 MW "Straight tail" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 MW "Straight tail" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 MW "Straight tail" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 MW "Straight tail" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 MW "Straight tail" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 MW "Straight tail" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 MW "Straight tail" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 MW "Straight tail" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 MW "Straight tail" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 MW "Straight tail" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 MW "Straight tail" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 MW "Straight tail" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 MW "Straight tail" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 MW "Straight tail" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 MW "Straight tail" at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 MW "Straight tail" at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 MW "Straight tail" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 MW "Straight tail" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 MW "Straight tail" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 MW "Straight tail" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 MW "Straight tail" at auction COINSNET - June 9, 2019
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 MW "Straight tail" at auction COINSNET - June 9, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date June 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 MW "Straight tail" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 MW "Straight tail" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 MW "Straight tail" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 MW "Straight tail" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 MW "Straight tail" at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 MW "Straight tail" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 MW "Straight tail" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 24, 2014
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price

