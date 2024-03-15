3 Grosze 1835 MW "Straight tail" (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1835 "Straight tail" with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (5) XF (1) VF (10) F (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) DETAILS (1) BN (2) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)