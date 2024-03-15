Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1835 MW "Straight tail" (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,6 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 184,846
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1835
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1835 "Straight tail" with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
547 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
