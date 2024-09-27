Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Antique counterfeit 2 Zlote 1835 W "Krakow". Copper (Poland, Free City of Cracow)
Variety: Copper
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,4 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Free City of Cracow
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1835
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Antique counterfeit 2 Zlote 1835 "Krakow" with mark W. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Free City of Cracow. The record price belongs to the lot 2555 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 950. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
