Antique counterfeit 2 Zlote 1835 W "Krakow". Copper (Poland, Free City of Cracow)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Antique counterfeit 2 Zlote 1835 "Krakow" with mark W. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Free City of Cracow. The record price belongs to the lot 2555 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 950. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.

