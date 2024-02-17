Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1835 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1835 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 10 Groszy 1835 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,194)
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0181 oz) 0,5626 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 869,171

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1835 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 333 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place September 2, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (8)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Знак (1)
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 MW at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 MW at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 470 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 MW at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 MW at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 MW at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 MW at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 MW at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 MW at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 MW at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 MW at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 MW at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 MW at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 MW at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 MW at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 MW at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 MW at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 MW at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 10 Groszy 1835 MW at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
