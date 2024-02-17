10 Groszy 1835 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1835 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 333 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place September 2, 2017.

