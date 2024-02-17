Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1835 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,194)
- Weight 2,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0181 oz) 0,5626 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 869,171
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1835
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1835 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 333 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place September 2, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (8)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- WCN (2)
- WDA - MiM (4)
- Знак (1)
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 470 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Groszy 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search