1 Grosz 1835 IP. Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,86 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1835
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1835 with mark IP. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 385 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 5,800. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
998 $
Price in auction currency 4000 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1431 $
Price in auction currency 5800 PLN
