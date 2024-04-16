1 Grosz 1835 IP. Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1835 with mark IP. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 385 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 5,800. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition UNC (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)