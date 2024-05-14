Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1835 IP (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,86 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 541,687
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1835
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1835 with mark IP. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 362 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 9,500. Bidding took place February 27, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins and Medals (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- GGN (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (4)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stare Monety (4)
- WCN (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search