Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1835 IP (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1835 IP - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Grosz 1835 IP - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,86 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 541,687

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1835 with mark IP. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 362 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 9,500. Bidding took place February 27, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • GGN (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • WCN (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1835 IP at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1835 IP at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1835 IP at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1835 IP at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1835 IP at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1835 IP at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1835 IP at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1835 IP at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1835 IP at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1835 IP at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1835 IP at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1835 IP at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1835 IP at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1835 IP at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1835 IP at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1835 IP at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1835 IP at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1835 IP at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1835 IP at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1835 IP at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1835 IP at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1835 IP at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1835 IP at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1835 IP at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1835 IP at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1835 IP at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1835 IP at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1835 IP at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1835 IP at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1835 IP at auction Stare Monety - December 7, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1835 IP at auction Stare Monety - December 7, 2018
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1835 IP at auction Imperial Coin - December 4, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1835 IP at auction Imperial Coin - December 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1835 IP at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1835 IP at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1835 IP at auction Rauch - April 22, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date April 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1835 IP at auction GGN - April 21, 2001
Seller GGN
Date April 21, 2001
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Congress Poland Coins of Poland in 1835 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search