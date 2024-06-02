Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1949 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1949 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 1 Grosz 1949 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,50 g
  • Diameter 14,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 400,116,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Budapest
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1949 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Budapest Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 833 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place October 19, 2019.

Poland 1 Grosz 1949 at auction Artemide Aste - June 2, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS66 CCG
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 7 USD
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS66+ NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS67 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

