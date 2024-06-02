Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1949 (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,50 g
- Diameter 14,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 400,116,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1949
- Mint Budapest
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1949 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Budapest Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 833 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place October 19, 2019.
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 7 USD
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS66+ NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS67 ANACS
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
