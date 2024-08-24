Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Circulation coins 1 Grosz of Peoples Republic - Poland

type-coin
type-coin

1 Grosz 1949

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1949 400,116,000 0 34
