Coins catalog of Duchy of Warsaw (1807-1815)

Prices of coins of Duchy of Warsaw
Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Copper $260 - 0 189
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
3 Grosze 1812 IB
Copper $65 - 0 159
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
1 Grosz 1812 IB
Silver $540 - 0 135
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
10 Groszy 1813 IB
Copper $55 - 0 126
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
3 Grosze 1811 IS
Silver $140 - 0 104
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
5 Groszy 1812 IB
Silver $310 - 1 109
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
1/6 Thaler 1814 IB
Silver $280 - 0 79
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
10 Groszy 1812 IB
Silver $200 - 0 171
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
1/3 Thaler 1814 IB
Silver $85 - 0 159
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
5 Groszy 1811 IS
Silver $55 - 0 194
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
5 Groszy 1811 IB
Silver $310 - 0 275
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
1/3 Thaler 1812 IB
Copper $100 - 0 41
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
1 Grosz 1810 IS
Silver $870 - 0 229
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
Thaler 1812 IB
Gold $5,800 - 0 145
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
Ducat 1812 IB
Silver $1,400 - 0 215
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
Thaler 1811 IB
Copper $190 - 0 60
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
3 Grosze 1810 IS
Copper $30 - 0 12
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
1 Grosz 1811 IB
Silver $1,200 $260 0 278
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc"
Copper $2,100 - 0 76
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc"
Silver $1,100 - 0 49
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
1/6 Thaler 1812 IB
Silver $2,200 - 0 1
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
10 Groszy 1810 IS
Copper $35 - 0 45
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
1 Grosz 1814 IB
Gold $40,000 - 0 7
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
Ducat 1813 IB
Silver $740 - 0 128
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
Thaler 1814 IB
Silver $2,000 - 0 10
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
1/6 Thaler 1813 IB
Silver $670 - 0 71
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
1/3 Thaler 1810 IS
Copper $420 - 0 82
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
1 Grosz 1811 IS
Silver $920 - 0 21
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
1/6 Thaler 1811 IS
Copper $220 - 0 46
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
3 Grosze 1814 IB
Copper $55 - 0 36
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
3 Grosze 1811 IB
Copper $4,300 - 0 12
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc". Without legend
Silver $290 - 0 123
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
1/3 Thaler 1811 IS
Silver $150 - 0 135
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
1/3 Thaler 1813 IB
Copper $210 - 0 27
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
3 Grosze 1813 IB
Silver $4,700 - 0 6
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc". Four lines
Copper - - 0 1
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc". Without legend. Without wreath
