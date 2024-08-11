Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins catalog of Duchy of Warsaw (1807-1815)

Total added coins: 36

Period of Duchy of Warsaw
Coin catalog Duchy of Warsaw 1807-1815
coin Gold
coin Silver
coin Copper
coin Zamosc
Year of the coin

Prices of coins of Duchy of Warsaw

Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
3 Grosze 1812 IB
 Copper $260 - 0 189Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
1 Grosz 1812 IB
 Copper $65 - 0 159Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
10 Groszy 1813 IB
 Silver $540 - 0 135Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
3 Grosze 1811 IS
 Copper $55 - 0 126Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
5 Groszy 1812 IB
 Silver $140 - 0 104Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
1/6 Thaler 1814 IB
 Silver $310 - 1 109Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
10 Groszy 1812 IB
 Silver $280 - 0 79Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
1/3 Thaler 1814 IB
 Silver $200 - 0 171Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
5 Groszy 1811 IS
 Silver $85 - 0 159Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
5 Groszy 1811 IB
 Silver $55 - 0 194Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
1/3 Thaler 1812 IB
 Silver $310 - 0 275Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
1 Grosz 1810 IS
 Copper $100 - 0 41Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
Thaler 1812 IB
 Silver $870 - 0 229Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
Ducat 1812 IB
 Gold $5,800 - 0 145Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
Thaler 1811 IB
 Silver $1,400 - 0 215Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
3 Grosze 1810 IS
 Copper $190 - 0 60Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
1 Grosz 1811 IB
 Copper $30 - 0 12Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc"
 Silver $1,200 $260 0 278Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc"
 Copper $2,100 - 0 76Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
1/6 Thaler 1812 IB
 Silver $1,100 - 0 49Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
10 Groszy 1810 IS
 Silver $2,200 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
1 Grosz 1814 IB
 Copper $35 - 0 45Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
Ducat 1813 IB
 Gold $40,000 - 0 7Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
Thaler 1814 IB
 Silver $740 - 0 128Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
1/6 Thaler 1813 IB
 Silver $2,000 - 0 10Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
1/3 Thaler 1810 IS
 Silver $670 - 0 71Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
1 Grosz 1811 IS
 Copper $420 - 0 82Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
1/6 Thaler 1811 IS
 Silver $920 - 0 21Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
3 Grosze 1814 IB
 Copper $220 - 0 46Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
3 Grosze 1811 IB
 Copper $55 - 0 36Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc". Without legend
 Copper $4,300 - 0 12Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
1/3 Thaler 1811 IS
 Silver $290 - 0 123Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
1/3 Thaler 1813 IB
 Silver $150 - 0 135Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
3 Grosze 1813 IB
 Copper $210 - 0 27Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc". Four lines
 Silver $4,700 - 0 6Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Duchy of Warsaw
6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc". Without legend. Without wreath
 Copper - - 0 1
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish silver coins Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search