Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1813

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1813 IB
Reverse Ducat 1813 IB
Ducat 1813 IB
Average price 40000 $
Sales
0 7

Silver coins

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1813 IB
Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1813 IB
1/3 Thaler 1813 IB
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 135
Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1813 IB
Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1813 IB
1/6 Thaler 1813 IB
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 10 Groszy 1813 IB
Reverse 10 Groszy 1813 IB
10 Groszy 1813 IB
Average price 540 $
Sales
0 135

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Grosze 1813 IB
Reverse 3 Grosze 1813 IB
3 Grosze 1813 IB
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 27

Coins of Zamosc

Obverse 2 Zlote 1813 Zamosc
Reverse 2 Zlote 1813 Zamosc
2 Zlote 1813 Zamosc
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 278
Obverse 2 Zlote 1813 Zamosc
Reverse 2 Zlote 1813 Zamosc
2 Zlote 1813 Zamosc Four lines
Average price 4700 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 6 Groszy 1813 Zamosc
Reverse 6 Groszy 1813 Zamosc
6 Groszy 1813 Zamosc
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 76
Obverse 6 Groszy 1813 Zamosc
Reverse 6 Groszy 1813 Zamosc
6 Groszy 1813 Zamosc Without legend
Average price 4300 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 6 Groszy 1813 Zamosc
Reverse 6 Groszy 1813 Zamosc
6 Groszy 1813 Zamosc Without legend. Without wreath
Average price
Sales
0 1
