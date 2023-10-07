2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc". Four lines (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc". Four lines. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Zamosc Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 403A sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 38,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (1) VF (2) No grade (1)