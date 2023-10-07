Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc". Four lines (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Variety: Four lines

Obverse 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" Four lines - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw Reverse 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" Four lines - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,600)
  • Weight 10,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,2064 oz) 6,42 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 7,830

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Duchy of Warsaw
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1813
  • Mint Zamosc
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc". Four lines. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Zamosc Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 403A sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 38,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
3232 $
Price in auction currency 14000 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
8925 $
Price in auction currency 38000 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction GGN - April 12, 1997
Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction GGN - April 12, 1997
Seller GGN
Date April 12, 1997
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Duchy of Warsaw Coins of Poland in 1813 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 2 Zlote Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search