2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc". Four lines (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)
Variety: Four lines
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,600)
- Weight 10,7 g
- Pure silver (0,2064 oz) 6,42 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 7,830
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Duchy of Warsaw
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1813
- Mint Zamosc
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc". Four lines. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Zamosc Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 403A sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 38,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- GGN (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
3232 $
Price in auction currency 14000 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
8925 $
Price in auction currency 38000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
