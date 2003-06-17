Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc". Without legend. Without wreath (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Variety: Without legend. Without wreath

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,5 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,330

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Duchy of Warsaw
  • Denomination 6 Groszy
  • Year 1813
  • Mint Zamosc
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc". Without legend. Without wreath. This copper coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Zamosc Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2591 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,800. Bidding took place June 17, 2003.

Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

