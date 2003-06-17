6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc". Without legend. Without wreath (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc". Without legend. Without wreath. This copper coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Zamosc Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2591 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,800. Bidding took place June 17, 2003.

Сondition XF (1)