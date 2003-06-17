Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc". Without legend. Without wreath (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)
Variety: Without legend. Without wreath
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc". Without legend. Without wreath. This copper coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Zamosc Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2591 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,800. Bidding took place June 17, 2003.
For the sale of 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
