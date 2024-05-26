Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1813 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1813 IB - Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw Reverse 3 Grosze 1813 IB - Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 1,139,325

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Duchy of Warsaw
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1813 with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 251 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • GGN (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (6)
Poland 3 Grosze 1813 IB at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1813 IB at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1813 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1813 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 45 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1813 IB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1813 IB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1813 IB at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1813 IB at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1813 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1813 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1813 IB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1813 IB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1813 IB at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1813 IB at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1813 IB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1813 IB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1813 IB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Grosze 1813 IB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1813 IB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 3 Grosze 1813 IB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1813 IB at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 3 Grosze 1813 IB at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1813 IB at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Poland 3 Grosze 1813 IB at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1813 IB at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Poland 3 Grosze 1813 IB at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1813 IB at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Poland 3 Grosze 1813 IB at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1813 IB at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Poland 3 Grosze 1813 IB at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1813 IB at auction Rauch - September 19, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date September 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1813 IB at auction Wójcicki - September 13, 2020
Poland 3 Grosze 1813 IB at auction Wójcicki - September 13, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1813 IB at auction Solidus Numismatik - June 21, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date June 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1813 IB at auction Stare Monety - June 19, 2020
Poland 3 Grosze 1813 IB at auction Stare Monety - June 19, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1813 IB at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1813 IB at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 3 Grosze 1813 IB at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

