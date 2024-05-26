Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1813 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,6 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 1,139,325
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Duchy of Warsaw
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1813
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1813 with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 251 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date June 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
