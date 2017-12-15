6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc". Without legend (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc". Without legend. This copper coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Zamosc Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 217 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 33,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

