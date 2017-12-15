Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc". Without legend (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Variety: Without legend

Obverse 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" Without legend - Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw Reverse 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" Without legend - Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,5 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,330

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Duchy of Warsaw
  • Denomination 6 Groszy
  • Year 1813
  • Mint Zamosc
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc". Without legend. This copper coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Zamosc Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 217 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 33,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WCN (5)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
8226 $
Price in auction currency 40000 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
2220 $
Price in auction currency 2220 USD
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 1997
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

