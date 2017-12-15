Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc". Without legend (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)
Variety: Without legend
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,5 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 1,330
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Duchy of Warsaw
- Denomination 6 Groszy
- Year 1813
- Mint Zamosc
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc". Without legend. This copper coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Zamosc Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 217 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 33,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
8226 $
Price in auction currency 40000 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
2220 $
Price in auction currency 2220 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
