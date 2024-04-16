Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,5 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 1,330
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Duchy of Warsaw
- Denomination 6 Groszy
- Year 1813
- Mint Zamosc
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc". This copper coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Zamosc Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 166 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2962 $
Price in auction currency 12000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1364 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
