6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc". This copper coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Zamosc Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 166 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

