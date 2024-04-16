Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Obverse 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" - Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw Reverse 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" - Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,5 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,330

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Duchy of Warsaw
  • Denomination 6 Groszy
  • Year 1813
  • Mint Zamosc
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc". This copper coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Zamosc Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 166 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2962 $
Price in auction currency 12000 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1364 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy 1813 "Zamosc", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

