Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/3 Thaler 1813 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1813 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1813 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,174 oz) 5,4125 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 1,915,989

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Duchy of Warsaw
  • Denomination 1/3 Thaler
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (135)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/3 Thaler 1813 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 400 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Poland 1/3 Thaler 1813 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1813 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1813 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1813 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1813 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1813 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1813 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1813 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1813 IB at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1813 IB at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1813 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1813 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1813 IB at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1813 IB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1813 IB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1813 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1813 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1813 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1813 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1813 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1813 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1813 IB at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1813 IB at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1813 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1813 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1813 IB at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1813 IB at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1813 IB at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1813 IB at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1813 IB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1813 IB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
