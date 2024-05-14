Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/3 Thaler 1813 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8,66 g
- Pure silver (0,174 oz) 5,4125 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 1,915,989
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Duchy of Warsaw
- Denomination 1/3 Thaler
- Year 1813
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (135)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/3 Thaler 1813 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 400 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
