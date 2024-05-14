1/3 Thaler 1813 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/3 Thaler 1813 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 400 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (4) XF (40) VF (55) F (18) VG (2) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) VF30 (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (3) GCN (1)

