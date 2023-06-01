1/6 Thaler 1813 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/6 Thaler 1813 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 340 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 13,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Сondition XF (2) VF (5) F (2) No grade (1)