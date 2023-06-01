Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/6 Thaler 1813 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,532)
- Weight 4,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0838 oz) 2,6068 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 105,815
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Duchy of Warsaw
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1813
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/6 Thaler 1813 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 340 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 13,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2362 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1220 $
Price in auction currency 5400 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
