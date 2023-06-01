Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/6 Thaler 1813 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1813 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1813 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,532)
  • Weight 4,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0838 oz) 2,6068 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 105,815

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Duchy of Warsaw
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/6 Thaler 1813 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 340 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 13,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1813 IB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1813 IB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2362 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1813 IB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1813 IB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1220 $
Price in auction currency 5400 PLN
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1813 IB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1813 IB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1813 IB at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1813 IB at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1813 IB at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1813 IB at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1813 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1813 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1813 IB at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1813 IB at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1813 IB at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1813 IB at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1813 IB at auction GGN - April 23, 2005
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1813 IB at auction GGN - April 23, 2005
Seller GGN
Date April 23, 2005
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

