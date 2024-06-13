Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw Reverse 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,600)
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1659 oz) 5,16 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 7,830

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Duchy of Warsaw
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1813
  • Mint Zamosc
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (278) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc". This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Zamosc Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 665 sold at the Antykwariat Dawid Janas auction for PLN 34,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2018.

Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1747 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
823 $
Price in auction currency 3300 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Dorotheum - November 17, 2023
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search