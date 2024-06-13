Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,600)
- Weight 8,6 g
- Pure silver (0,1659 oz) 5,16 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 7,830
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Duchy of Warsaw
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1813
- Mint Zamosc
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (278) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc". This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Zamosc Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 665 sold at the Antykwariat Dawid Janas auction for PLN 34,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1747 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
823 $
Price in auction currency 3300 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
