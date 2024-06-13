2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc" (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1813 "Zamosc". This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Zamosc Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 665 sold at the Antykwariat Dawid Janas auction for PLN 34,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (14) AU (7) XF (110) VF (130) F (3) VG (2) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) MS61 (3) AU55 (4) XF45 (3) XF40 (4) VF35 (2) VF30 (2) VF25 (1) DETAILS (9) Service NGC (20) PCGS (10) GENI (1) Other filters Coins from collections (2)

