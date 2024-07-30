Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1813 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,46 g
- Pure gold (0,1097 oz) 3,4116 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 3,001
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Duchy of Warsaw
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1813
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1813 with mark IB. This gold coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 948 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 195,000. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
48400 $
Price in auction currency 195000 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
39822 $
Price in auction currency 150000 PLN
