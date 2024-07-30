Ducat 1813 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1813 with mark IB. This gold coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 948 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 195,000. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

