Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1813 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Obverse Ducat 1813 IB - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw Reverse Ducat 1813 IB - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,46 g
  • Pure gold (0,1097 oz) 3,4116 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 3,001

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Duchy of Warsaw
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1813 with mark IB. This gold coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 948 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 195,000. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (3)
Poland Ducat 1813 IB at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland Ducat 1813 IB at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
48400 $
Price in auction currency 195000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1813 IB at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Poland Ducat 1813 IB at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
39822 $
Price in auction currency 150000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1813 IB at auction Möller - June 29, 2020
Seller Möller
Date June 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1813 IB at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Ducat 1813 IB at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

