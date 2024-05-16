Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1813 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1813 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw Reverse 10 Groszy 1813 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,195)
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0182 oz) 0,5655 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 3,549,329

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Duchy of Warsaw
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (135)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1813 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 10,750. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • COINSNET (5)
  • Creusy Numismatique (1)
  • GGN (6)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (11)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Niemczyk (24)
  • Numedux (7)
  • Numimarket (12)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (6)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Stare Monety (5)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (28)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wójcicki (9)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1813 IB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1813 IB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1809 $
Price in auction currency 7250 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1813 IB at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1813 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1813 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1813 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1813 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1813 IB at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1813 IB at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1813 IB at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1813 IB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1813 IB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1813 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1813 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1813 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1813 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1813 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1813 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1813 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1813 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1813 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1813 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1813 IB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1813 IB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1813 IB at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1813 IB at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1813 IB at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1813 IB at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1813 IB at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1813 IB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1813 IB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1813 IB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1813 IB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1813 IB at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1813 IB at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Duchy of Warsaw Coins of Poland in 1813 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 10 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search