Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1813 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,195)
- Weight 2,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0182 oz) 0,5655 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 3,549,329
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Duchy of Warsaw
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1813
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (135)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1813 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 10,750. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- COINSNET (5)
- Creusy Numismatique (1)
- GGN (6)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (11)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Niemczyk (24)
- Numedux (7)
- Numimarket (12)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (6)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Stare Monety (5)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (28)
- WDA - MiM (4)
- Wójcicki (9)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1809 $
Price in auction currency 7250 PLN
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Groszy 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search