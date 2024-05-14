Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/3 Thaler 1811 IS (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1811 IS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1811 IS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,174 oz) 5,4125 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 993,077

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Duchy of Warsaw
  • Denomination 1/3 Thaler
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (123)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/3 Thaler 1811 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.

Poland 1/3 Thaler 1811 IS at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
1422 $
Price in auction currency 5700 PLN
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1811 IS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1811 IS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1811 IS at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1811 IS at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1811 IS at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1811 IS at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1811 IS at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1811 IS at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1811 IS at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1811 IS at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1811 IS at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1811 IS at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1811 IS at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1811 IS at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1811 IS at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1811 IS at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1811 IS at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

