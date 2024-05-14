Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/3 Thaler 1811 IS (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8,66 g
- Pure silver (0,174 oz) 5,4125 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 993,077
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Duchy of Warsaw
- Denomination 1/3 Thaler
- Year 1811
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (123)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/3 Thaler 1811 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- COINSNET (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- GGN (5)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Künker (7)
- Marciniak (17)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Niemczyk (15)
- Numedux (3)
- Numimarket (6)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (6)
- Stare Monety (4)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (27)
- WDA - MiM (3)
- Wójcicki (8)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
1422 $
Price in auction currency 5700 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search