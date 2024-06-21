Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1812 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,6 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 6,815,867
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Duchy of Warsaw
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1812
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (189)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1812 with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 403 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 38,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (3)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (9)
- GGN (2)
- Höhn (2)
- Janas (1)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (18)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Möller (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (8)
- Numedux (10)
- Numimarket (22)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (13)
- Stare Monety (15)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (27)
- WDA - MiM (20)
- Wójcicki (25)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Grosze 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search