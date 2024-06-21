Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1812 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1812 IB - Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw Reverse 3 Grosze 1812 IB - Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 6,815,867

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Duchy of Warsaw
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (189)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1812 with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 403 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 38,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Poland 3 Grosze 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1812 IB at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1812 IB at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1812 IB at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1812 IB at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1812 IB at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1812 IB at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1812 IB at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1812 IB at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1812 IB at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1812 IB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1812 IB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1812 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1812 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1812 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1812 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1812 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1812 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1812 IB at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

