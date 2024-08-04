Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1812

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1812 IB
Reverse Ducat 1812 IB
Ducat 1812 IB
Average price 5800 $
Sales
0 145

Circulation coins

Obverse 1 Grosz 1812 M Danzig
Reverse 1 Grosz 1812 M Danzig
1 Grosz 1812 M Danzig Copper
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 75
Obverse 1 Grosz 1812 M Danzig
Reverse 1 Grosz 1812 M Danzig
1 Grosz 1812 M Danzig Silver
Average price 2200 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse 1 Shilling 1812 M Danzig
Reverse 1 Shilling 1812 M Danzig
1 Shilling 1812 M Danzig Copper
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 62
Obverse 1 Shilling 1812 M Danzig
Reverse 1 Shilling 1812 M Danzig
1 Shilling 1812 M Danzig Silver
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 16

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1812 IB
Reverse Thaler 1812 IB
Thaler 1812 IB
Average price 870 $
Sales
0 229
Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1812 IB
Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1812 IB
1/3 Thaler 1812 IB
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 275
Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1812 IB
Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1812 IB
1/6 Thaler 1812 IB
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 49
Obverse 10 Groszy 1812 IB
Reverse 10 Groszy 1812 IB
10 Groszy 1812 IB
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 79
Obverse 5 Groszy 1812 IB
Reverse 5 Groszy 1812 IB
5 Groszy 1812 IB
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 104

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Grosze 1812 IB
Reverse 3 Grosze 1812 IB
3 Grosze 1812 IB
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 189
Obverse 1 Grosz 1812 IB
Reverse 1 Grosz 1812 IB
1 Grosz 1812 IB
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 159
