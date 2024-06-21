Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1812 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,195)
- Weight 2,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0182 oz) 0,5655 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 950,672
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Duchy of Warsaw
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1812
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1812 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 433 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 6,800. Bidding took place November 14, 2009.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Groszy 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
