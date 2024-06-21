Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1812 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1812 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw Reverse 10 Groszy 1812 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,195)
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0182 oz) 0,5655 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 950,672

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Duchy of Warsaw
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1812 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 433 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 6,800. Bidding took place November 14, 2009.

Poland 10 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1812 IB at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1812 IB at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Numision - May 21, 2023
Seller Numision
Date May 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

