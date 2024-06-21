Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1812 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,718)
- Weight 22,92 g
- Pure silver (0,5291 oz) 16,4566 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 35,853
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Duchy of Warsaw
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1812
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (229)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1812 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 333 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 24,000. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
594 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
693 $
Price in auction currency 2800 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
