Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1812 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Obverse Thaler 1812 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw Reverse Thaler 1812 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,718)
  • Weight 22,92 g
  • Pure silver (0,5291 oz) 16,4566 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 35,853

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Duchy of Warsaw
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (229)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1812 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 333 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 24,000. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Dorotheum (3)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GGN (17)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Janas (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (10)
  • Marciniak (27)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Niemczyk (20)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (7)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (7)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stare Monety (5)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (12)
  • WCN (46)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (15)
Poland Thaler 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Thaler 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
594 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Poland Thaler 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Thaler 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
693 $
Price in auction currency 2800 PLN
Poland Thaler 1812 IB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Thaler 1812 IB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1812 IB at auction Wójcicki - May 26, 2024
Poland Thaler 1812 IB at auction Wójcicki - May 26, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1812 IB at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Thaler 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Thaler 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1812 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Thaler 1812 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1812 IB at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Thaler 1812 IB at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1812 IB at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Thaler 1812 IB at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1812 IB at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1812 IB at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland Thaler 1812 IB at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1812 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland Thaler 1812 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1812 IB at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1812 IB at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland Thaler 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland Thaler 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland Thaler 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1812 IB at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Duchy of Warsaw Coins of Poland in 1812 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search