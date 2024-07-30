Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1812 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Obverse Ducat 1812 IB - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw Reverse Ducat 1812 IB - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,46 g
  • Pure gold (0,1097 oz) 3,4116 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 8,546

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Duchy of Warsaw
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1812 with mark IB. This gold coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 485 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 34,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • CNG (2)
  • GGN (3)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (23)
  • Leu (2)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • Marciniak (9)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (15)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numision (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • UBS (7)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WCN (32)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wójcicki (7)
Poland Ducat 1812 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Ducat 1812 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6324 $
Price in auction currency 25000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1812 IB at auction Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5094 $
Price in auction currency 4000 GBP
Poland Ducat 1812 IB at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland Ducat 1812 IB at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland Ducat 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1812 IB at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Poland Ducat 1812 IB at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1812 IB at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Ducat 1812 IB at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1812 IB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Ducat 1812 IB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1812 IB at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1812 IB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Ducat 1812 IB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1812 IB at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1812 IB at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1812 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Ducat 1812 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1812 IB at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1812 IB at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland Ducat 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland Ducat 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland Ducat 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland Ducat 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland Ducat 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1812 IB at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1812 IB at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Duchy of Warsaw Coins of Poland in 1812 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search