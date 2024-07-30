Ducat 1812 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,46 g
- Pure gold (0,1097 oz) 3,4116 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 8,546
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Duchy of Warsaw
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1812
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1812 with mark IB. This gold coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 485 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 34,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6324 $
Price in auction currency 25000 PLN
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5094 $
Price in auction currency 4000 GBP
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
