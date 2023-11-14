Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig". Silver (Poland, Free City of Danzig)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,9 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Free City of Danzig
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1812
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1812 "Danzig" with mark M. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 644 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 21,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2043 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1861 $
Price in auction currency 7400 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
