Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig". Silver (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig Reverse 1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,9 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Free City of Danzig
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1812
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1812 "Danzig" with mark M. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 644 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 21,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.

Poland 1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig" at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2043 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Chaponnière - November 20, 2021
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1861 $
Price in auction currency 7400 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig" at auction WAG - June 5, 2016
Seller WAG
Date June 5, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1812 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

