1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig". Silver (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1812 "Danzig" with mark M. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 644 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 21,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.

Сondition UNC (18) AU (8) XF (5) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (4) MS62 (1) SP63 (2) Service NGC (8) PCGS (2) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

Chaponnière (1)

CNG (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Künker (4)

Marciniak (2)

Niemczyk (6)

Rhenumis (1)

Stary Sklep (2)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (2)

WCN (10)

Wójcicki (1)