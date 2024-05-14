Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Groszy 1812 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,195)
- Weight 2,1 g
- Pure silver (0,0132 oz) 0,4095 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 3,404,534
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Duchy of Warsaw
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1812
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1812 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6255 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- GGN (2)
- Grün (1)
- Karbownik (2)
- Künker (5)
- Marciniak (24)
- Naumann (2)
- Niemczyk (8)
- Numimarket (10)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (6)
- Stare Monety (10)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (15)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (9)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1248 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Groszy 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search