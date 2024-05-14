5 Groszy 1812 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1812 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6255 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

