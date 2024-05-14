Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1812 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1812 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw Reverse 5 Groszy 1812 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,195)
  • Weight 2,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0132 oz) 0,4095 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 3,404,534

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Duchy of Warsaw
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1812 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6255 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GGN (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Karbownik (2)
  • Künker (5)
  • Marciniak (24)
  • Naumann (2)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Numimarket (10)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (6)
  • Stare Monety (10)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (15)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (9)
Poland 5 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1248 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1812 IB at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1812 IB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Search