Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig". Copper (Poland, Free City of Danzig)
Variety: Copper
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,2 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Free City of Danzig
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1812
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1812 "Danzig" with mark M. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 334 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 120,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1812 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
