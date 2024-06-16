Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig". Copper (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Variety: Copper

Obverse 1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig" Copper - Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig Reverse 1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig" Copper - Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,2 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Free City of Danzig
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1812
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1812 "Danzig" with mark M. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 334 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 120,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Poland 1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1812 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

