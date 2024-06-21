Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/6 Thaler 1812 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,532)
- Weight 4,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0838 oz) 2,6068 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 223,058
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Duchy of Warsaw
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1812
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/6 Thaler 1812 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 24,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.
