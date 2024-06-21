Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/6 Thaler 1812 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1812 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1812 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,532)
  • Weight 4,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0838 oz) 2,6068 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 223,058

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Duchy of Warsaw
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/6 Thaler 1812 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 24,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Poland 1/6 Thaler 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
322 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2281 $
Price in auction currency 9000 PLN
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1812 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1812 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1812 IB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1812 IB at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1812 IB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1812 IB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1812 IB at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1812 IB at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1812 IB at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1812 IB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1812 IB at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1812 IB at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1812 IB at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1812 IB at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1812 IB at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 3, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
