1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig". Copper (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Shilling 1812 "Danzig" with mark M. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,600. Bidding took place June 1, 2019.

