Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/3 Thaler 1812 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1812 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1812 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,174 oz) 5,4125 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 2,804,086

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Duchy of Warsaw
  • Denomination 1/3 Thaler
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (275)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/3 Thaler 1812 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 778 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 17,500. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (7)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • GGN (12)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (10)
  • Künker (12)
  • Marciniak (25)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Niemczyk (36)
  • Numedux (5)
  • Numimarket (18)
  • Numis Poland (3)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Russiancoin (10)
  • Rzeszowski DA (12)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (7)
  • WCN (60)
  • WDA - MiM (12)
  • Westfälische (4)
  • Wójcicki (14)
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1733 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
248 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1812 IB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1812 IB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1812 IB at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1812 IB at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1812 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1812 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1812 IB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1812 IB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1812 IB at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1812 IB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1812 IB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Duchy of Warsaw Coins of Poland in 1812 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1/3 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search