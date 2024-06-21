1/3 Thaler 1812 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/3 Thaler 1812 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 778 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 17,500. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition UNC (48) AU (26) XF (95) VF (71) F (11) No grade (24) Condition (slab) MS64 (5) MS63 (8) MS62 (15) MS61 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) XF45 (2) VF35 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (29) PCGS (12) PCG (1)

Seller All companies

Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

COINSNET (7)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

GGN (12)

Grün (3)

Heritage (1)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (10)

Künker (12)

Marciniak (25)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Niemczyk (36)

Numedux (5)

Numimarket (18)

Numis Poland (3)

Numisbalt (3)

PDA & PGN (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Russiancoin (10)

Rzeszowski DA (12)

Schulman (1)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

Stare Monety (3)

Stary Sklep (2)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (7)

WCN (60)

WDA - MiM (12)

Westfälische (4)

Wójcicki (14)