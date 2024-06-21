Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/3 Thaler 1812 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8,66 g
- Pure silver (0,174 oz) 5,4125 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 2,804,086
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Duchy of Warsaw
- Denomination 1/3 Thaler
- Year 1812
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (275)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/3 Thaler 1812 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 778 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 17,500. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1733 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
248 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
