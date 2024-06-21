1 Grosz 1812 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1812 with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 151 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 6,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (4) XF (48) VF (84) F (4) No grade (14) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) XF45 (2) VF35 (2) DETAILS (1) BN (5) Service NGC (6) PCGS (3) GCN (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

COINSNET (8)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Empire (1)

GGN (3)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Höhn (1)

Marciniak (10)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Niemczyk (16)

Numedux (3)

Numimarket (13)

Numis Poland (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (4)

Rare Coins (2)

Russiancoin (12)

Rzeszowski DA (6)

Stare Monety (18)

Tempus (1)

WAG (3)

WCN (20)

WDA - MiM (11)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (20)

Wu-eL (1)