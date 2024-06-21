Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1812 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,7 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 6,377,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Duchy of Warsaw
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1812
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (159)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1812 with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 151 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 6,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
