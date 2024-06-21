Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1812 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1812 IB - Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw Reverse 1 Grosz 1812 IB - Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,7 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 6,377,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Duchy of Warsaw
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (159)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1812 with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 151 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 6,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 135 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 IB at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 IB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1812 IB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
