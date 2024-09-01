Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1814

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1814 IB
Reverse Thaler 1814 IB
Thaler 1814 IB
Average price 740 $
Sales
0 128
Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1814 IB
Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1814 IB
1/3 Thaler 1814 IB
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 171
Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1814 IB
Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1814 IB
1/6 Thaler 1814 IB
Average price 310 $
Sales
1 108

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Grosze 1814 IB
Reverse 3 Grosze 1814 IB
3 Grosze 1814 IB
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 45
Obverse 1 Grosz 1814 IB
Reverse 1 Grosz 1814 IB
1 Grosz 1814 IB
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 45
