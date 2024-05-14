Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1814 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,7 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 3,072,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Duchy of Warsaw
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1814
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1814 with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 595 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place October 19, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- GGN (1)
- Marciniak (9)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numimarket (7)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
- Russiancoin (5)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Stare Monety (5)
- WCN (6)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search