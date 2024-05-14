Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1814 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1814 IB - Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw Reverse 1 Grosz 1814 IB - Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,7 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 3,072,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Duchy of Warsaw
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1814 with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 595 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place October 19, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (9)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numimarket (7)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stare Monety (5)
  • WCN (6)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 1 Grosz 1814 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 35 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1814 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1814 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1814 IB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1814 IB at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1814 IB at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1814 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1814 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1814 IB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1814 IB at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1814 IB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1814 IB at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1814 IB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1814 IB at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1814 IB at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1814 IB at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1814 IB at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

