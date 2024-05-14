1 Grosz 1814 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1814 with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 595 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place October 19, 2019.

