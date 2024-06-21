1/6 Thaler 1814 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/6 Thaler 1814 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 739 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (1) XF (27) VF (55) F (11) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) AU55 (1) Service NGC (4)

