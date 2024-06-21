Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/6 Thaler 1814 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1814 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1814 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,532)
  • Weight 4,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0838 oz) 2,6068 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 603,393

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Duchy of Warsaw
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (108)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/6 Thaler 1814 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 739 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 230 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 470 PLN
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1814 IB at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1814 IB at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
