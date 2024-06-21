Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/6 Thaler 1814 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,532)
- Weight 4,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0838 oz) 2,6068 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 603,393
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Duchy of Warsaw
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1814
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (108)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/6 Thaler 1814 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 739 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
