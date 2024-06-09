Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1814 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,718)
- Weight 22,92 g
- Pure silver (0,5291 oz) 16,4566 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 13,543
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Duchy of Warsaw
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1814
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1814 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 603 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 38,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- CNG (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- Gärtner (1)
- GGN (6)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Höhn (6)
- Künker (3)
- Marciniak (13)
- Monety i Medale (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Niemczyk (11)
- Numimarket (4)
- Numisbalt (7)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WCN (38)
- WDA - MiM (4)
- Wójcicki (6)
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
784 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
863 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search