Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1814 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Obverse Thaler 1814 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw Reverse Thaler 1814 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,718)
  • Weight 22,92 g
  • Pure silver (0,5291 oz) 16,4566 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 13,543

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Duchy of Warsaw
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1814 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 603 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 38,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2017.

Poland Thaler 1814 IB at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
784 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Poland Thaler 1814 IB at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
863 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Poland Thaler 1814 IB at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland Thaler 1814 IB at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1814 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Thaler 1814 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1814 IB at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland Thaler 1814 IB at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1814 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Thaler 1814 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1814 IB at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland Thaler 1814 IB at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1814 IB at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland Thaler 1814 IB at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1814 IB at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1814 IB at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1814 IB at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1814 IB at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1814 IB at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland Thaler 1814 IB at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1814 IB at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Thaler 1814 IB at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1814 IB at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1814 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland Thaler 1814 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1814 IB at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland Thaler 1814 IB at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1814 IB at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland Thaler 1814 IB at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1814 IB at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland Thaler 1814 IB at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1814 IB at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

