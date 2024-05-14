Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1814 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,6 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 903,828
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Duchy of Warsaw
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1814
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1814 with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 312 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 6,750. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
