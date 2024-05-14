3 Grosze 1814 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1814 with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 312 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 6,750. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

