Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1814 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1814 IB - Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw Reverse 3 Grosze 1814 IB - Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 903,828

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Duchy of Warsaw
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1814 with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 312 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 6,750. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Janas (1)
  • Marciniak (8)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • Stare Monety (7)
  • WCN (6)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (4)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 3 Grosze 1814 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1814 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1814 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1814 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1814 IB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1814 IB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1814 IB at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1814 IB at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1814 IB at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1814 IB at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1814 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1814 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1814 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1814 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1814 IB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1814 IB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1814 IB at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1814 IB at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1814 IB at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1814 IB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1814 IB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1814 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland 3 Grosze 1814 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1814 IB at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Poland 3 Grosze 1814 IB at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1814 IB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 3 Grosze 1814 IB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1814 IB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 3 Grosze 1814 IB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1814 IB at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland 3 Grosze 1814 IB at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1814 IB at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Poland 3 Grosze 1814 IB at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1814 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Poland 3 Grosze 1814 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

