1/3 Thaler 1814 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/3 Thaler 1814 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 7,400. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.

Сondition UNC (13) AU (9) XF (59) VF (66) F (16) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (2) DETAILS (6) Service NGC (9) PCG (1) PCGS (6)

Seller All companies

Coins.ee (2)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)

Dorotheum (2)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

GGN (7)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Heritage Eur (1)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (10)

Katz (1)

Künker (4)

Marciniak (15)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (22)

Numedux (11)

Numimarket (11)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Rauch (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Rzeszowski DA (10)

Schulman (1)

Sonntag (1)

Stare Monety (5)

Stary Sklep (2)

WAG (1)

WCN (38)

WDA - MiM (4)

Wójcicki (9)