Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/3 Thaler 1814 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1814 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1814 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,174 oz) 5,4125 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 2,167,769

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Duchy of Warsaw
  • Denomination 1/3 Thaler
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (171)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/3 Thaler 1814 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 7,400. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.

Poland 1/3 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
674 $
Price in auction currency 2700 PLN
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Dorotheum - November 17, 2023
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1814 IB at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

