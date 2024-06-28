Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/3 Thaler 1814 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8,66 g
- Pure silver (0,174 oz) 5,4125 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 2,167,769
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Duchy of Warsaw
- Denomination 1/3 Thaler
- Year 1814
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (171)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/3 Thaler 1814 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 7,400. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
674 $
Price in auction currency 2700 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
