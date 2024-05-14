3 Grosze 1811 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1811 with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 598 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place December 14, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (8) VF (24) F (3) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (1)

Marciniak (4)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (5)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

Stare Monety (2)

Stary Sklep (1)

Via (1)

WCN (5)

WDA - MiM (3)

Wójcicki (10)