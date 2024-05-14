Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1811 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,6 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 5,478,884
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Duchy of Warsaw
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1811
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1811 with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 598 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place December 14, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Marciniak (4)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (5)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Via (1)
- WCN (5)
- WDA - MiM (3)
- Wójcicki (10)
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Grosze 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search