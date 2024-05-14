Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1811 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1811 IB - Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw Reverse 3 Grosze 1811 IB - Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 5,478,884

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Duchy of Warsaw
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1811 with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 598 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place December 14, 2021.

Poland 3 Grosze 1811 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1811 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1811 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1811 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

