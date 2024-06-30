Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1811 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1811 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw Reverse 5 Groszy 1811 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,195)
  • Weight 2,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0132 oz) 0,4095 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 11,595,446

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Duchy of Warsaw
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (194) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1811 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 335 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,450. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.

Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 125 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 185 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IB at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IB at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IB at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IB at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IB at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IB at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1811 IB at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
