5 Groszy 1811 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1811 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 335 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,450. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.

