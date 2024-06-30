Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Groszy 1811 IB (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,195)
- Weight 2,1 g
- Pure silver (0,0132 oz) 0,4095 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 11,595,446
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Duchy of Warsaw
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1811
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (194) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1811 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 335 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,450. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
