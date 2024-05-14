Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1810 IS (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,7 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 742,285
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Duchy of Warsaw
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1810
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1810 with mark IS. This copper coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1392 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
