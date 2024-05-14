Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1810 IS (Poland, Duchy of Warsaw)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1810 IS - Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw Reverse 1 Grosz 1810 IS - Coin Value - Poland, Duchy of Warsaw

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,7 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 742,285

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Duchy of Warsaw
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1810 with mark IS. This copper coin from the times of Duchy of Warsaw struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1392 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

Poland 1 Grosz 1810 IS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1810 IS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1810 IS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1810 IS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1810 IS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1810 IS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1810 IS at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1810 IS at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1810 IS at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1810 IS at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1810 IS at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1810 IS at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1810 IS at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1810 IS at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1810 IS at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1810 IS at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1810 IS at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1810 IS at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1810 IS at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1810 IS at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1810 IS at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1810 IS at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1810 IS at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1810 IS at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1810 IS at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1810 IS at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1810 IS at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1810 IS at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1810 IS at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1810 IS at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1810 IS at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1810 IS at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1810 IS at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search