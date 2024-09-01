Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1810

Silver coins

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1810 IS
Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1810 IS
1/3 Thaler 1810 IS
Average price 670 $
Sales
0 71
Obverse 10 Groszy 1810 IS
Reverse 10 Groszy 1810 IS
10 Groszy 1810 IS
Average price 2200 $
Sales
0 1

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Grosze 1810 IS
Reverse 3 Grosze 1810 IS
3 Grosze 1810 IS
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 60
Obverse 1 Grosz 1810 IS
Reverse 1 Grosz 1810 IS
1 Grosz 1810 IS
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 41
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search